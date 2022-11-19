Nivin Pauly’s ‘Padavettu’, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup’ lock same OTT release date

Nivin Pauly is one Mollywood star who has been experimenting with different characters over the years. While his recent films are a far cry from his chocolate boy image that he had build in the initial years of his career, Nivin says he wants to continue doing new kind of films. His latest release ‘Padavettu’ directed by Liju Krishna had hit theatres on October 21. The film also has Aditi Balan in the lead. Now, we hear the film has locked its OTT release date.

If all goes as planned, the film will start streaming on Netflix from November 25. The film set in Kannur revolves around a young man who struggles to overcome failures.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup: The Revenge of the Artist’, directed by ‘Padman’ filmmaker R Balki, will start streaming on Zee5 from November 25. The English-Hindi film revolves around a serial killer who targets people who give negative or dishonest reviews. The psychological thriller earned Rs 3.06 crore on the opening day itself.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among others.