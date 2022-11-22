Actor Vijay delights fans, meets them after five years

Actor Vijay who has had a very busy year with back-to-back shoots has decided to meet his fans every month. The decision was announced through one of the actor's fan pages recently Vijay is currently the most popular star in Tamil Nadu, with the biggest fan base. Even in Kerala, the actor has a remarkable market.

To honour his decision, the actor greeted his fans at his house near Panayoor in Chennai, the other day. Since it was the first meeting after a gap of five years, representatives of various fans associations across Tamil Nadu waited patiently for the actor to arrive outside the premises of his house. Once outside, Vijay who was dressed in a white shirt greeted his fans with folded hands while the entire crowd burst into applause.

Vijay had only one release this year. 'Beast', which was directed by Nelson also starred Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan. Though it was critically panned, the film was a commercial success.

The actor has two major releases slated for next year. 'Varisu' is a pongal release and will also feature Rashmika Mandanna. His next film 'Vaarasudu' is a Telugu-language film. 'Thalapathy67', directed by hit filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will feature Vijay, is expected to go on the floors soon.