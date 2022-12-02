Bhama’s daughter turns 2. Actress shares cute pic on her birthday

Actress Bhama who made her debut with director Lohithadas’s ‘Nivedyam’ celebrated her daughter’s second birthday recently. Bhama shared an amazingly cute photo of her little one on her Instagram handle. “She turns 2 today. Happy birthday to you my Ammukutty (Gauri),” the actress wrote.

Bhama and her husband Arun welcomed their daughter on December 2, 2020. Though the star is quite active on social media, she had kept her pregnancy a secret and never shared any of her photos on social media. Bhama tied the knot with Arun, a Dubai-based businessman on January 30, 2020 at a convention centre in Kottayam.

Arun is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. The duo had known each other since a long time since the duo are family friends. The actress had earlier revealed that the marriage was arranged by their respective families.

Bhama's role as Sathyabhama in 'Nivedyam' had won her a lot of appreciation. The actress, who also acted in films like 'Janapriyan' and 'Cycle' has stayed away from films for some years now.