Bhama’s daughter turns 2. Actress shares cute pic on her birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Bhama had kept her pregnancy a secret. Photos: Instagram | Bhamaa

Actress Bhama who made her debut with director Lohithadas’s ‘Nivedyam’ celebrated her daughter’s second birthday recently. Bhama shared an amazingly cute photo of her little one on her Instagram handle. “She turns 2 today. Happy birthday to you my Ammukutty (Gauri),” the actress wrote.

Bhama and her husband Arun welcomed their daughter on December 2, 2020. Though the star is quite active on social media, she had kept her pregnancy a secret and never shared any of her photos on social media. Bhama tied the knot with Arun, a Dubai-based businessman on January 30, 2020 at a convention centre in Kottayam.

Arun is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. The duo had known each other since a long time since the duo are family friends. The actress had earlier revealed that the marriage was arranged by their respective families.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bhama's role as Sathyabhama in 'Nivedyam' had won her a lot of appreciation. The actress, who also acted in films like 'Janapriyan' and 'Cycle' has stayed away from films for some years now.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout