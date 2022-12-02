Nora Fatehi waves Indian flag at FIFA. But she is drawing more flak than praise. Here's why

Moroccan Canadian actress Nora Fatehi who has made a mark in Bollywood and other languages recently performed at the FIFA fan fest event in Qatar. The actress performed the official Fifa World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky' during the event. Nora, who is also a well-known dancer, danced to songs like 'Saki Saki' on stage. The actress also made a statement by shouting 'Jai Hind' and waving the Indian flag.

Though many praised the actress for raising the Indian flag at an international stage, there were others who were quick to criticise her. Many accused the actress for being 'disrespectful' to India since she held the Indian flag upside down.

“If you don't know know how to respect the flag, then please don't represent or hold it,” one user wrote. Another person wrote: This is an offense as per Code Flag of India. The national flag must not be displayed with the saffron down. You should apologise for the same. However, several netizens were also quick to come to her defense.

“Can we just appreciate the fact that she respects Indian people and hold their flag in front of thousand of people,” wrote a Twitter user. In the video that is going viral on social media, Nora who is dressed in a shimmery outfit, can be seen waving the Indian flag properly. However, when she pulls it behind her head and then waves it again from the front, the green colour was displayed in the top with the saffron at the bottom.