'Waiting for our little bundle of happiness.' Atlee, wife announce pregnancy

Filmmaker Atlee who is known for his collaborations with superstar Vijay is expecting his first child with actress and wife Krishna Priya. The filmmaker who married Krishna in 2014, announced the good news on his Twitter feed. The couple also thanked fans for their love and support over the years.

" We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well.

Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings," the couple aaid in a joint statement.

Atlee rose to prominence after his film 'Bigil' became the highest grossing Tamil film in 2019. His different style of filmmaking, which is laced with social messages have also appealed to many. Atlee’s first bollywood project starring Shahrukh Khan will hit theatres next year.

The power couple launched their production house “A for Apple Production” and successfully produced two films under their banner.