Actress Shamna Kasim announces pregnancy, says she’s excited to be a mom

Actress Shamna Kasim, who recently got married to businessman Shanid in October shared a happy news on her Youtube channel. According to the actress, the couple are expecting a baby. The major announcement about the new addition to the family comes just a day before the end of 2022, making it extra special for the couple.

Shamna who made the announcement in the presence of her parents said that she is excited about this new phase in their life and wanted everyone to hear the news from her through her YouTube channel.

Her husband Shanid who is the CEO of JBS group of companies in Dubai, was not seen in the video.

After the announcement, Shamna’s family members cut cakes to celebrate the good news.

Kannur native Shamna got acquainted with Shanid over a conversation about her Golden Visa formalities. "Though I was invited to get the Golden Visa from the UAE government many times, I was not able to go and collect it owing to my tight shooting schedule. That was when Shanid organised a programme titled 'Marhaba' in Dubai. We met for the first time during the event. When we met and talked, we developed a liking towards each other. Our families also talked. Finally, everything fell into place. Things happened as if God had greater plans while we thought of something else. Usually, I would set a lot of conditions whenever my parents came to me with marriage proposals but with Shanid I didn't have much. Things got decided within a month. We did not get many days for a whirlwind courtship. I felt very comfortable while talking to him,” she had said earlier in an interview with Manoramaonline.