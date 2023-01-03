Actor Nivin Pauly’s drastic weight loss transformation is the talk of the town

Actor Nivin Pauly, whose last film had hit theatres in November last year, has now amazed fans with his stunning makeover. The actor was recently spotted at the Dubai airport and seems to have lost plenty of weight. His massive transformation has pleased his fans who already are anticipating a major comeback for the actor.

Last year, the actor had three back-to-back releases, including ‘Mahaveeryar’, ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘Padavettu’, but none of the films managed to make much impact on the audience. Many had also criticised the actor’s weight gain for his difficulty to stay in the limelight.

Nivin, who has delivered several back-to-back hits in the past, had been subject to a lot of bodyshaming over the years.

One Twitter user Kumar Swayam says he used to feel so bad when Nivin was mocked for his physique and how his efforts didn't pay off in 2022. “But this image itself glows with positivity and I hope from here on he gets consistent success," he wrote. Another person commented that he thought it was Ram Charan in the picture. “He looked almost like Ram Charan for a second,” wrote another person.

Another Twitter user said Nivin’s massive transformation is testament that he his comeback will be stronger. ‘Comebacks are always stronger than setbacks. Three years of body-shaming comes to an end,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Aju Varghese, have also shared the actor’s photos on their Instagram handles.