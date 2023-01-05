Mohanlal shares endearing photo with Jagathy Sreekumar on latter's birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2023 05:42 PM IST
Mohanlal and Jagathy were a favourite duo in Mollywood during the 1990s and early 2000s. Photo: Facebook | Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar's camaraderie onscreen is legendary. The actors who have shared screen space in several hit movies from the 1990s to the early 2000s, are also good friends in real life. Now, Mohanlal's birthday wishes to Jagathy on the veteran actor's special day is going viral.

Taking to Facebook, the complete actor wrote: “Hearty birthday wishes to you my dear Ambili Chettan. The actor also posted a special photo, showing the actor sitting down on the floor and kissing Jagathy's hand.

Many people responded to the actor's birthday wish, saying they were were happy to see the duo together. “Would love to see Jagathy back in films. Missing him,” wrote one person. Many also said Jagathy's love for Mohanlal is also apparent from the photo. Mohanlal acted with him in hit movies like 'Kilukkam' and 'Narasimham'.

Jagathy, who is known as Ambili chettan by fans and loved ones, has stayed away from films and movie direction, ever since a near-fatal accident left him restricted to a wheel-chair. He had made an appearance in K Madhu's 'CBI 5: The Brain', which left many of his fans happy.

