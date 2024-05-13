BAFTA TV awards 2024: Netflix original 'Top Boy' wins Best Drama Series

The annual BAFTA Television Awards 2024 was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, honouring the best of British and international contributions in television. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan were hosts at the ceremony, which was attended by the who's who of the television industry.

Though 'The Crown' had led the nominations with eight nods, the series, which is a fictionalised take on the British Royal family, failed to win a single award at the ceremony. However, BBC One original 'The Happy Valley', which was nominated for seven awards, won big at the event.

'Top Boy', a Netflix original bagged the award for 'Best Drama Series', while Squid Game:

Read Also: 'Squid Game' review: Not a child's play but all about visceral violence that demands deep reflection

The Challenge, also a Netflix original bagged the award for Best Reality show. Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) won the award for Best Single Documentary. BBC Three special 'Such Brave Girls' won the award for Best Scripted Comedy, while 'Class Act' has been nominated for Best International Series.

List of awards

Special Award: Lorraine KellyBest Drama Series: Top Boy (Netflix)

Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Baroness Floella Benjamin

Best Entertainment Performance: Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Best International Series: Class Act (Netflix)

Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley (BBC One)

Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy (Netflix)

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice (BBC Three)

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops (BBC One)

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme: L Rob & Romesh Vs… (Sky Max)

Best Entertainment Programme: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Factual Entertainment: Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One)

Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Best Specialist Factual: White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)

Best Live Event: Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)

Best Short Film: Mobility (BBC Three)

Best Sport Programme: Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)

Best News Coverage: Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)

Best Current Affairs: The Shamima Begum Story (BBC Two)

Best Daytime: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Best Soap: Casualty (BBC One)