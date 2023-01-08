No, Vijay and his wife are not heading for a divorce. Here's what we know

Chennai: Fans of Thalapathi Vijay who are eagerly awaiting the release of his film 'Varisu' were upset after news about the superstar's relationship started doing the rounds on social media. Reports started emerging that Vijay's relationship was on the rocks and he and his wife Sangeetha are heading for a split. The rumours started after Sangeetha skipped the baby shower of star director Atlee's wife Priya. Sangeetha's absence from the 'Varisu' music launch only added grist to the rumour mills.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay's Wikipedia page also stated that the actor got divorced in 2022. There were also reports that the actor was allegedly in a relationship with an actress from the film industry.

However, now sources close to the superstar, however, confirmed that all is fine between Vijay and Sangeetha, who have been married for 22 years. There is no basis for the rumours, they said.

Sources say that Sangeetha was with their children in the US when both the events took place.

After the disappointment performance of 'Beast' in the box office, Vijay is back with 'Varisu', which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead role opposite the superstar.

Prakash Raj also has an important role in this movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film will clash with Ajith's money heist action film 'Thunivu', which also features Mollywood's lady superstar.

