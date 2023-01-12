Alphonse Puthren excited to meet Kamal Haasan for the first time in his life

Alphonse Puthren whose movie ‘Gold’ hit theatres recently recounted his experience meeting film director and actor Kamal Haasan. Apparently, Puthren was meeting Kamal Haasan for the first time in his life.

He also shared how the Ulaganayakan revealed five to six stories based on his experience.

“Met the Mount Everest of Cinema Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan for the first time in my life. Fell on his feet and took his blessings. Heard nearly 5 to 6 small plots of cinema from his mouth…I took small notes in a span of 10 minutes with a pen in my writing book. For him as a Master it was his experiences he shared… but as a student I was scared whether I would miss out any of the content he told. Thank you Universe for this and thank you Mr.Mahendiran & Mr. Disney from RKFI for this Unbelievable & Surreal and Beautiful experience. 🥰😍❤️,” Puthren wrote.

While some people expressed their desire to see Kamal Haasan in Alphonse Puthren’s movie, others were more concerned about his health.

“Wish to see you more healthier. You need to put on more weight,” commented one concerned fan. Alphonse Puthren had become a household name after his films ‘Neram’ and ‘Premam’ became a hit. His engaging, youth-oriented films struck a chord with youngsters across the country. However, his recently released film, which hit theatres after a gap of seven years, flopped at the box office. He was also trolled for his filmmaking style.