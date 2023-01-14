Miscreants create terror at Bala's house, actor files complaint

Kochi: Actor Bala alleged that there had been an attack attempt on his house when he was not at home. He has filed a police complaint stating that two persons came in a car on Friday night and created an atmosphere of terror.

Bala’s wife Elizabeth was alone at home when the alleged incident happened.

The actor, in his complaint, said that the attackers knocked on the door to scare her. Besides, they threatened the actor’s neighbours too.

Bala reveals details of the horrifying incident at his home

Actor Bala alleged that the people who had tried to attack his house had been under the influence of drugs. He said that the attackers could be identified from the CCTV visuals. The actor also revealed that the attackers had fallen on his wife Elizabeth’s feet, two days before the alleged incident, when the couple went out for a walk.



“One morning as I and my wife were out for our regular walk, two persons came and touched Elizabeth’s feet. The next day they came to our house. However, they immediately went away as they saw my friends. They roamed around a bit before trying to barge into my house again. One of them has been caught. I reacted when they tried to misbehave with the women in the house.

The same persons came again, two days ago, when they learned that I was not at home. I had gone to Kottayam to attend a program. They tried to attack my wife by flashing a knife. I have filed a police complaint. They were high on drugs when they came here. No one would be in their right mind when they consume drugs. I have the CCTV visuals of the attackers and the number of their vehicle too.

They came here to kill me. I wonder what have I done. It could even be a quotation to finish me. If that is the case, do not insult me by sending just two persons. You should at least send thirty or forty people. Is it manly to scare the women when men are not at home? Who would be responsible if something had happened to her. Elizabeth is scared to live here. She is a doctor; she hasn’t seen anything like this in her life. People do not let me live in peace.

I have not seen the attackers before. The same persons who fell on my wife’s feet had come to attack her. His name is Athul. I have no idea why they did that. But, this incident was quite shocking as I haven’t experienced anything like this before. In fact, I know the real reason behind the attack. Mistakes are being committed here. The attackers were high on cannabis. Elizabeth couldn’t stop crying. She says that she will leave this house. She stopped crying only when the police came. I have the support of the Kerala police. They rushed to my house as soon as the incident happened.

A family gets shattered when such things happen. I try my best; but sometimes I am helpless. We try to do good to the society. The law protects the one who uses drugs. But, the same law doesn’t protect those who do good.

Let me tell you about something that is blatantly happening in Kerala. There are lots of people who uses cannabis and drug stamps. They lose consciousness and barely recognise even their mothers and sisters. The police should nab such people. I and Elizabeth had participated in an anti-drug campaign recently. No one from the film industry had called me after learning about this incident. Apparently, all of them have great love for me!” said Bala.