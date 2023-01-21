Excise officer trolled for imitating Suresh Gopi's voice. This is what he has to say

Excise officer Abdul Basith who won over the internet for his perfect emulation of screen icon Suresh Gopi’s voice says that he rarely does that in his real life. He says that he imitates Suresh Gopi’s voice to share messages that benefit the society, as part of his job.

He requests everyone not to misunderstand his intention.

The incumbent officer had become viral on the social media for his ability to speak in Suresh Gopi’s voice. Meanwhile, some were quick to criticise that Basith’s was merely a mimicry performance and his voice has no similarity with the actor’s deep voice. Moreover, he became the victim of internet trolls too.

Now, he has posted a video on social media explaining his stand.

“Lots of people who watch my videos express amazing opinions. I have decided to fight against the drug menace that has gripped the society. I have spoken quite emotionally about this issue at many venues. I mostly speak from my experiences. Some have pointed out that the modulations in my voice is quite similar to Suresh Gopi sir’s. I am posting this video as I happened to see many discussions and debates regarding it. I have observed that the message against drug addiction reaches the wider audience when I speak with his sound modulation.

When I speak emotionally, my voice becomes quite similar to his. I am not someone who emulates his voice in real life. I try to emulate his voice only when I take awareness classes or perform in stage programs that has messages against drug addiction. I speak like that in order to ensure that the message reaches every family.

My voice sounds similar only at certain modulations. I do not speak like that all the time. Do not forget the messages as you concentrate too much on my sound modulations. I share these messages for the sake of thousands of homes in Kerala. When I speak to them, I bring in a modulation that sounds similar to Suresh Gopi sir’s. I request you to focus only on my messages. Let’s fight together against the drug menace! Its more worthy than just discussing about my voice,” says Abdul Basith.