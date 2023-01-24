'Kaapa': Netizens troll Anna Ben, Aparna Balamurali's characters

While OTT release can extend the life of a movie beyond theatres, multiple viewing can result in microscopic observations that could invigorate the trolls.

'Kappa', the Shaji Kailas directorial with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asi Ali in the lead, was one of the most-awaited OTT releases. Since its release, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. While many have praised Shaji Kailas for the engaging plot, criticism is directed at the weakly-written characters, especially the women characters.

The film's climax is now the subject of trolls with many targeting Anna Ben's character. She plays Gunda Binu (a woman gangster) in the movie. Trolls have not also spared Aparna Balamurali, who essays the role of Kotta Pramila. In the climax, they face off against each other as the movie ends with a promise of a sequel revolving around these two women.

The Troll army is quick to point out that Gunda Binu does not even match up to other legendary villains of Malayalam cinema. Comparing her to Keerikkadan Jose or Chengalam Madhavan, many have said that Anna's character can't stand along these legends.

While some say Anna's small physique is the issue, it is also possible that the trolls were piqued by the fact that women were portrayed as gang leaders ruling over Thiruvananthapuram.

The movie, based on writer G R Indugopan's novel 'Shanmukhi' revolves around Kotta Madhu (Prithviraj). Aparna Balamurali plays his wife, while Asif Ali plays Gunda Binu's husband. It should be remembered that many people had criticised Asif Ali for his role in the movie following its theatrical release.