Jayaraj's 'Prakasham Parathunna Oru Penkutty' selected for Pune film festival

Filmmaker Jayaraj's movie based on noted writer T Padmanabhan's famed book 'Prakasham Parathunna Oru Penkutty' has been selected for Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) in the Indian Cinema category.

Television anchor and actress Meenakshi and debutant Alwin headline the movie, which is produced by Alwin Antony, Manu Padmanabhan Nair, Biju Thoranathel and Jayachandran Kalladath.

Director Jayaraj (4L) and T Padmanabhan (C) with actors and crew of the film 'Prakasham Parathunna Oru Penkutty'

The story follows a dejected youth who plans to end his life. But before taking the extreme step, he decides to meet all his friends and kin and roam around his town, revisiting the familiar lanes for the last time.

He also goes to a theatre to watch a film, where he sits next to a girl who has also come to watch the movie with her brother. What happens to the youth after that forms the crux of the story. Two-time national award winner Nikhil S Praveen has cranked the camera. The film festival is being held from February 2 to 9.