'Kushi' film shoot: Samantha apologises to Vijay Devarakonda's fans

'Kushi' is among the most awaited projects featuring Vijay Devarakonda. The film directed by Siva Nirvana has Samantha playing the female lead. Though there were rumours that the film is being dropped, the director recently rubbished the reports. He also clarified that the project will resume soon. Now Samantha has apologised to Vijay Devarakonda fans for delaying the film.

“Kushi will resume very soon…my apologies to Vijay Devarakonda fans,” was her reply tweet to a fan who wanted an update about the film. Meanwhile, this was Vijay Devarakonda’s reply to her tweet—” We all await your return in full health and your big smile.”

'Kushi' was supposed to begin shooting last year. But due to Samantha’s illness, the shoot had to be stopped.

Jayaram is playing a key role in the film along with Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennala Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikant Iyengar. 'Hridayam' fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is doing the music, thereby making 'Kushi' his debut Telugu film.

'Liger', directed by Puri Jagannath was Vijay Devarakonda’s last release (co-starring Ananya Pandey) which turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. Mike Tyson also made a special appearance in the film.

Samantha’s next release is 'Shakuntalam' directed by Gunashekhar. Based on Kalidasan’s Abijnana Shakunatalam, Samantha plays Shakuntala and King Dushyanth is played by Malayalee actor Dev Mohan.