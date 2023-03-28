All in one frame: Old pic of Innocent, Nedumudi Venu, Bharat Gopy goes viral

Actor Innocent's death has created a huge void in the Malayalam film industry. The actor was mostly known for his unique mannerism, Thrissur slang and comic timing, making him a favourite among Malayalis.

Now, a photo of Innocent, posing for a photo along with other thespians who passed away, is going viral on social media.

In the photo, Innocent can be seen sitting on the far right, dressed in a white shirt and a mundu. Along with him are actors Bharat Gopy, Murali, Nedumudi Venu and James.

The picture was taken during the shoot of G Aravindan's film 'Chidambaram', which got released in 1985.

Nedumudi Venu, who is also dressed in white with a red and saffron-colour cloth on his shoulders, passed away on October 11, 2021. Both, he and Innocent, completed five decades in the industry, before breathing their last. Bharat Gopy, who was part of the Kerala New Wave cinema movement in the 1970's died on January 29, 2008, five days after he was admitted at a private hospital due to chest pain. His son Murali Gopy is a popular director, actor and screenwriter.

Meanwhile, James, who worked in over 150 films in a career spanning three decades, passed away in 2007. He was best known for playing the character Pattalam Purushu in the film 'Meesa Madhavan' starring Dileep and Kavya. James was also Nedumudi Venu's manager.

Actor Innocent passed away in Kochi on Sunday due to Covid co-morbodities.