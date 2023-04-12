Aashiq Abu turns 45! Let's take a look at his top 5 Malayalam movies

Celebrated director-producer Aashiq Abu, known for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema, turns 45 today! Hailing from Edappally, Abu began his career as a stage drama artist before working as an assistant director in several Malayalam films. Although his directorial debut was the 2010 Malayalam movie 'Daddy Cool', it was his second film, Salt N' Pepper, that firmly established him as a talented director in the industry. On his special day, let's take a look at the top 5 Malayalam movies directed by him:

Mayaanadhi

Aashiq Abu's 2017 romantic thriller received high praise from both viewers and critics. The film's handling of the theme of sexuality was particularly noteworthy. Through his unique vision, Aashiq Abu created a poignant and heart-wrenching portrayal of the relationship between Maathan and Appu, played by Tovino and Aishwarya Lekshmi, respectively. Aashiq Abu's creative vision and directorial skill were essential in bringing 'Maayanadhi' to life, making it an emotionally impactful movie.

Virus

The 2019 film 'Virus', directed by Aashiq Abu is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made in Malayalam cinema. The film explores the real-life outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala and boasts a star-studded cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali. Abu's directorial brilliance is on full display, as he skillfully captures the sense of urgency and tension that surrounded the virus spread. His attention to detail helps to create a tense and emotionally engaging atmosphere throughout the film, which is a testament to his talents as a filmmaker.

22 Female Kottayam

This revenge thriller, featuring Rima Kallingal and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, can be considered a benchmark in Malayalam cinema for its bold and empowering female lead character. Aashiq Abu's direction brought the lead character Tessa to life on the screen, with her feelings and motivations feeling authentic and relatable to the audience. His portrayal of a female lead character who challenges societal norms and expectations was empowering for the audience and helped to break stereotypes. Overall, Aashiq Abu's direction was instrumental in making this movie a groundbreaking and memorable cinematic experience in Malayalam cinema.

Idukki Gold

Directed by Aashiq Abu and written by Syam Pushkaran, 'Idukki Gold' is a Malayalam stoner drama that features an ensemble cast including Prathap Pothen, Lal, Maniyanpilla Raju, Babu Antony, and Joy Mathew in unconventional roles. The movie was both a commercial and critical success and is widely regarded as one of the best movies in Abu's career. The film follows a group of friends who reunite after several years to relive their youthful days and search for a lost stash of "Idukki Gold," a potent strain of marijuana. Abu skillfully captures the nostalgic friendship between the characters and delivers a memorable cinematic experience.

Salt N' Pepper

Regarded as one of the cult movies in Malayalam cinema, "Salt N' Pepper" features a stellar cast including Shwetha Menon, Lal, Asif Ali, and Mythili in lead roles. The film revolves around the love story of two couples and received widespread critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling, charming performances, and the culinary theme that runs throughout the movie. A commercial success, 'Salt N' Pepper' helped establish Aashiq Abu as a director to watch out for in Malayalam cinema.