Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth team up for highly-anticipated movie 'Test'

Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth are teaming up for a movie titled 'Test'. The motion poster for the film has been unveiled, hinting that it will be based on cricket. Madhavan and Siddharth, who previously appeared together in 'Aayutha Ezhuthu' and 'Rang De Basanti', will reunite after 17 years for this project. Nayanthara's inclusion in the cast has added more power, and it will be interesting to see with whom the actress will be paired up.

The film will be directed by Sashikanth.

Reports suggest that 'Test' will have a Pan-Indian release, with versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film features stars from across the entertainment industry in pivotal roles, making it a truly diverse and inclusive production.