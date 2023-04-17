Vikram stuns in new look. 'Thangalaan' making videos goes viral on actor's birthday

Published: April 17, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Vikram has always been experimenting with his looks in films. Photos: Instagram

Actor Vikram who is known for experimenting with various looks in his films, is celebrating his birthday today (April 17). To mark the occasion, 'Thangalaan' makers have released a making video of the film, as a tribute to the actor on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan,” wrote Pa. Ranjith, who is helming the film, on Twitter.

The video shows Vikram getting ready for his intense role. He plays the titular character in the movie, which is based on real-life incidents revolving around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The film is being made on a large scale.

The video shows Vikram's amazing transformation into the titular character. It also reveals there will be a lot of action sequences in the film.

Vikram is known for essaying experimental roles in films. His getups in hit movies like 'Sethu' and 'Anniyan' received critical acclaim. He was last seen in the film 'Cobra', in which he appeared in seven different getups.

