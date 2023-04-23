Balachandran Chullikkad elected as new FEFKA Writers Union President

Balachandran Chullikkad is the new FEFKA Writers Union President. He defeated actor and director Joy Mathew in the election by winning 50 votes out of 72. Joy Mathew could only manage 21 votes. Earlier, writer-director-producer Jinu Abraham and Sreemoolanagaram Mohanan were unanimously elected as the General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Mankombu Gopalakrishnan and Sibi K Thomas were elected as Vice Presidents. Sreekumar Arukutty and Santhosh Verma succeeded as Joint Secretaries.

Jose Thomas, Udayakrishna, Benny P Nayarambalam, Suresh Poduval, Baton Bose, Benny Ashamsa, Saiju Anthikad, Jason Joseph, etc. were elected unopposed as Executive Committee members.