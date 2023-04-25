'Chiyaan' Vikram shares his experience filming the iconic 'Anniyan' interrogation scene

Mumbai: Actor Vikram, who is preparing for the release of Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated movie 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', is widely remembered for his remarkable performance in the 2005 Tamil psychological action thriller 'Anniyan', which left a lasting impression on the audience.

In the movie, Vikram played the role of a person suffering from multiple personality disorder due to feeling let down by society when it comes to abiding by the rules.

A scene in the film that stood out was when Vikram switched between two personalities - a simpleton named Ambi and the violent vigilante Anniyan.

During an interview, the actor shared that while it may seem taxing to switch between the two personalities, it was actually quite easy for him as it came naturally.

Vikram said during the promotion of 'PS 2', "While I would like to maintain the enigma around the performance in that particular scene, the artist in me wants to be completely honest. I didn't have to do much during the scene because it somehow came naturally to me to swing between those two characters at that moment. Our director, Shankar (known for movies such as 'Nayak' and 'Enthiran'), checked with me if I wanted to do it in parts, but I gave him the idea of filming the scene in a single take as I felt I was ready."

He added, "I shared with him how I was going to do the scene, and he was okay with the idea. So we did it in one take. However, it's another thing we went on to do eight takes just for safety, but what I did in the first take couldn't be matched up by the subsequent takes... So, we kept that."

'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', the sequel to Mani Ratnam's 2022 release 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', will release in theatres on April 28.

