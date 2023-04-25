Ram Charan's wife Upasana wears pink to baby shower. Netizens speculate on the gender

Soon-to-be parents Ram Charan and Upasana have been throwing parties to celebrate the arrival of their little one. The couple, who announced they were expecting a baby last December, have also been attending several baby showers hosted by their friends across the country. They also celebrated a lavish baby shower in Dubai.

Recently, the couple's friends hosted a baby shower in Hyderabad, which was attended by celebrities, including Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza. Upasana was spotted wearing a pink dress at the event. Ever since the photos of the event surfaced, people were quick to suggest that the couple are expecting a baby girl. The pink-themed party also fueled the rumours.

Meanwhile, a video in which Ram Charan is giving a hint about the child's gender has also gone viral on social media. “My first Jaan (life) is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my third Jaan is on her way," he said while interacting with a journalist in the video. Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child, 10 years after their marriage.