The 'Evil Dead' series: Redefining horror while setting a standard for gore

'Evil Dead Rise', the latest addition to the 'Evil Dead' series, has hit theatres nearly 42 years after the release of the original film, 'Evil Dead'. In 1981, 'Evil Dead' quickly became a cult classic in Hollywood due to its unique horror style.

The plot of the 1981 movie revolves around a group of five college students who accidentally unleash malevolent spirits while vacationing in a remote cabin in the woods. The movie features graphic violence, which was uncommon for its time. The movie's eerie atmosphere creates a palpable sense of tension and horror, making the audience feel uneasy but captivated. This is where the brilliance of 'Evil Dead' lies. Sam Raimi, the director of 'Evil Dead', was able to effectively capture the essence of horror. In the film, Raimi employed several cutting-edge techniques, such as the use of shaky cams and Dutch angles, to produce a destabilizing and highly charged atmosphere.

The franchise not only redefined the horror genre but also elevated Bruce Campbell's portrayal of lead character Ash Williams to cult icon status. Williams is the only character to appear in all three instalments of the gruesome series. While the two subsequent films were decent, they failed to capture the same magic as their predecessor.

The second movie can be seen as both a revision and a sequel. The third film took the series in a new direction, with Ash transported to medieval times to battle an army of the undead. While this was an interesting concept, it strayed too far from the tone and style of the original and was not as well-received by audiences and critics.

From a contemporary viewpoint also, the impact of these movies may not be as strong. Some scenes may appear over the top, such as the use of paint to indicate possession, making it seem somewhat unrealistic. Nonetheless, it's important to consider the context of when the movie was made and how horror movies were produced during that era.

The latest addition to the franchise, 'Evil Dead Rise', has undergone significant changes from the typical 'Evil Dead' setups. Instead of the usual cabin in the woods, the film is set in an apartment in LA. Moreover, the movie features two sisters as the main characters, a departure from the typical college student group. Director Lee Cronin has maintained the signature gore formula but with a haunting and uncomfortable twist. The scenes are unsettling and devoid of any relaxing moments for the audience. The movie contains graphic scenes of violence that are likely to have a lasting impact on you. The gore is presented in a creative manner that adds to the overall bloody atmosphere.

The film boasts a visually polished appearance, with director Cronin carefully weaving the story together rather than simply scattering disjointed set pieces. This results in a tightly constructed and immersive horror experience that unfolds within a confined space. In the movie, Cronin introduced a fresh take on the typical 'mother' ghost trope. Instead of a nurturing figure, Alyssa Sutherland's character embodies a vicious and malevolent creature. Her scenes with her children are particularly striking, as she exhibits no sense of motherly love or compassion. Instead, her performance is a tour de force of pure hatred and malice, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

To compare the inaugural and the most recent instalments of the 'Evil Dead' franchise, one must take several aspects into account. Nevertheless, at a superficial level, Raimi's rendition of 'Evil Dead' is a masterful production that exhibits impeccable control over each sequence. Every shot in the film represents a deliberate selection made with the objective of leaving the viewers unsettled and pushing them beyond their comfort zones. The decision by Cronin to shift the movie's setting itself was a bold move that expanded the scope of the 'Evil Dead' series beyond just cabin horror. It made us realize that the franchise had the potential to explore various settings and terrains, making it much more versatile and exciting for audiences.

The 'Evil Dead' franchise offers a plethora of elements beyond just visceral gore and bloodshed, encompassing innovative storytelling techniques. Despite the franchise's occasional imbalance, it's important to appreciate the context in which the movies were made and how they have helped redefine the horror genre. The 'Evil Dead' series has demonstrated that horror can be much more than just a scare tactic and has cemented its place as a cult classic in Hollywood.