Kunchacko Boban's son Izahaak nails his dance moves in new video

Kunchacko Boban is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Mollywood. Recently, the actor posted a cute video, where he can be seen dancing with his son Izzahak. However, it was the four-year-old who grabbed everyone's attention. The video was posted on World Dance Day.

"Dance away the blues. Happy International Dance Day. Just move n groove to make the world your stage," he wrote.

In the video, Izzahak can be seen grooving like a professional dancer to a popular song. He looked adorable as he wore a white t-shirt, a green jacket and tracks. Kunchacko also seemed to be having a lot of fun dancing with his son, who turned four recently.

Many people have appreciated the father and son duo. Ahaana Krishna, Saniya Iyappan, Malavika C Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, Anumol, Rajisha Vijayan, Nikhila Vimal, among other celebrities poste heart emojis, under Kunchacko Boban's post.

Kunchacko Boban's dance in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' last year was well-appreciated, though it was definitely different from his stylish dance moves in the past.