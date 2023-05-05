Smriti Irani's 25-year-old sanitary napkin advertisement goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 03:29 PM IST
Many people have appreciated her for doing an advertisement. Photo: Instagram @smritiiraniofficial

Former actress and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has shared a 25-year-old advertisement, in which she has featured as a model for 'Whispers'. According to the actress-turned-politician, the advertisement released at a time when discussions around menstrual hygiene were not rampant. Many models, according to her, were not willing to take up the assignment, since it would affect their careers.

“When your past ‘whispers’ ….25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company . However, the subject was not a fancy one. Infact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved . Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes ! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘ no looking back ‘#throwbackthursday. p.s— yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi (sic),” she wrote.

Many people have appreciated her for doing an advertisement, which openly spoke about menstrual hygiene. In the ad, Smriti can be heard saying : I don't have a disease, I'm on my periods. Periods are God's way of telling us that you are older and wiser,” she can be heard saying.

