AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu dismissed the allegations of managing committee member Baburaj who claimed that AMMA has a list of actors who use drugs. “I don’t have a list. So far the producers haven’t submitted a written complaint. And this issue was also not discussed at AMMA. Having said that it is an open secret that actors use drugs. We will cooperate with any action taken by the government. AMMA’s bylaw states that members should abstain from drug use at work and also not misbehave in public. While considering new membership applications, there will be screening tests for drug abuse,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, revelations by AMMA members about drug use among actors have stirred up a hornet’s nest. Recently Tiny Tom had said that he wasn’t keen on his son entering films as he was scared that he would also start using drugs. He also admitted to knowing a popular star whose teeth started rotting due to drug abuse.

“AMMA has decided not to justify the rampant drug use among the actors. New membership will be granted only with the unanimous approval of the 14-member AMMA executive. In fact, Sreenath Bhasi and others who applied for membership haven’t yet received a reply from AMMA.

The producers who publicly claimed that they have a list of drug users aren’t ready to go for a public spat for now. For now, they have decided to keep away from those who use such drugs.

But they will not raise any objection if the police or excise conduct a legal inspection on the set. Some of the producers are upset that an organisation that publicly slammed drug use among actors recently changed its stand. Recently, the leader of the organisation himself publicly praised an actor who was arrested in a drug case. There were also incidents of mobbing and attacking people who spoke against drug use,” Edavela Babu said.

Baburaj, in a recent interview, had disclosed that the Excise team, after receiving crucial information about drug use, almost came after a famous actor’s car. He also said many people use drugs openly.

The police have reportedly traced phone numbers of over 3,000 carriers. They have shortlisted 300 people who are actively involved in this trade, including those from Mollywood.