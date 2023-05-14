After '2018' success, here's a quick recap of films that explored the Kerala floods

The movie, '2018: Everyone is a Hero', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is garnering a lot of praise for it's technical-brilliance and large-scale depiction of the Kerala floods. The film, which features a multiple cast, is based on the real-life deluge, which created havoc in Kerala in 2018. However, Jude Anthany's film is not the only movie to be made, which featured the Kerala floods. Here's a list of films that was based on this calamity.

'Roudram-2018'

Roudram 2018, which was the seventh of director Jayaraj's Navarasa series, was a beautiful story of a couple Marykutty and Narayanan, played by KPAC Leela and Renji Panicker. The duo get trapped in their big house in Pandanad in Chengannur as the rising water threaten to wreak havoc in their lives. Since Narayanan, a former space agency scientist suffers from dementia, the situation becomes a bigger nightmare for the family. The film, though not made on a grandscale as Jude Anthany's 2018, was sensitively and beautifully made, focusing only on one couple to depict the terror of the floods and how much it wreaked havoc in everyone's lives. You relate to the pangs, the terrifying moments, the futility of human designs at the hands of ruthless, invincible and insidious forces of nature. Read K Padmakumar's review here. The film hit theatres in 2019 and was screened in several film festivals. It is presently streaming in Roots, an OTT platform.

'Moonam Pralayam'

The 2019 film was directed by Ratheesh Raju M R and written by S K Vilwan. It featured actors Sai Kumar, Bindu Pannikar, Ashkkar Soudaan, among others in prominent roles.

The movie revolves around a relief camp, which was opened by a church in Kuttanad. The relief camp soon becomes a haven for the displaced. The film initially focuses on differences between people who arrive at the camp and later shows how they come together to overcome the flood, which threatens to destroy them.

'The Phoenix State'

The English documentary directed by filmmaker Gilbert George is a powerful recounting of how a state and it's people fought hard, united and strong, to survive the floods that left many dead and homeless. The story, written by Delbin Benny, Gilbert George and Merin Sarah, was narrated by actor Roshan Mathew. It received a great amount of appreciation for it's ability to shed light on the floods.