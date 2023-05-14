Nayanthara's first Mother's Day with Uyir, Ulag. Vignesh pens heartfelt note

Vignesh Sivan has penned a heartfelt note to his wife and lady superstar Nayanthara on Mother's Day. Taking to Instagram, the director-producer rated her as '10 on 10' as a mother. 'Dear Nayan … you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too ❤️ immense love and power to you my thangamey ! Your first Mother's Day. A dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies (sic), he wrote on Instagram.

Vignesh also posted a few pics in which Nayanthara can be seen cuddling both her children. The couple, who became parents through surrogacy last year, had recently announced the names of their twins Uyir and Ulag on Instagram.

The announcement that they became parents, just a few months after their marriage, shocked fans. The couple also got entangled in a controversy as many argued that surrogacy was not an option soon after marriage. However, the controversy ended after the couple produced a marriage certificate that proved they had got married four years earlier, though a function was conducted last year.