Know more about the four Indian films premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Kennedy', featuring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, is all set to premier at this year's Cannes International Film Festival, which kicked off at the French Riviera on May 16. The film, based on an insomniac cop, who is assumed to be dead but is actually alive and seeking his own methods of redemption, will debut at the festival on May 24 in the midnight screening category.

Meanwhile, FTII alumnus Yudhajit Basu's 'Nehemich' short film, which revolves around a young girl who is forced to live in a separate hut during her periods, will be screened in the competitive section (La Cinef) of the film festival. 'Nehemich', is set during the Covid period in Maharashtra. This is the only Indian film to be screened in the La Cinef section, which was started in 1998 with the aim to spot young talents from across the globe.

Manipuri director Aribam Syam Sharma's 'Ishanou', which is a 1990 film in Meitei language will be showcased at the Cannes Classics section of the festival on May 19. Last year, the restored version of G Aravindan's 'Thampu' (The Circus Tent) was screened at the same section of the Cannes.

Kanu Behl's 'Agra' featuring Rahul Roy and Aanchal Goswami will have its world premiere at the Cannes, at the Directors' Fortnight. According to Imdb, the movie explores the sexual odyssey of an individual.