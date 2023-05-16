Malayalis unite to make '2018' the fastest film to join the Rs 100 crore club

It was launched in theatres without much hype or expectations, but in just 10 days of its release, the film ‘2018’ has turned out to be a huge box office hit, becoming the fastest movie to enter the Rs 100-crore club.

As the film, with the tagline ‘Everyone is a Hero’, basks in the unexpected success, it’s the joint effort of a group of youngsters that has paid off. They turned the impossible possible by fully utilizing the realm of the practical knowledge of the common people. Film director Jude Anthany Joseph, while speaking to Manorama Online, says it’s the common masses who scripted the dream run, and the achievement is, in fact, their success. Excerpts from the interview:-

100 cr feat of the common man

This victory is that of the common masses. Rather than pointing out an actor or the film, I like to term the movie as the first one to achieve the Rs 100 crore feat through the collective effort of Malayalis. It’s the Malayalis who created the script. The film, based on the Kerala floods in the year 2018, is just a miniature of the same. Instead of humanity, the current state of affairs gives prominence to things like caste, religion, and party. In reality, there is nothing like that at the ground level. The film is one which reflects the feeling that we are all equal and a single collective unit. The ‘2018’ hit the theatres at a time when discussions and debates were revolving around a film that put the state in a bad light.

Amid the notion that only negativity sells, here is a film that depicted the unity of Malayalis, that helped them tide over the flood disaster. The audience who watched the film also say in unison, ” The things you are saying about the state are not correct; this (what is depicted in the film) is actual Kerala”. This is what Malayalis are. It was not the channels that repeated this, but the audience which comprise the common people. To a certain extent, the troubles in our society are caused by a select lot who go on talking a lot unnecessarily. In which other state can you find a society that coexists in unity? That’s the basic character of Malayalis. There is no need that you should speak with each other every single day. If you face an issue, others will come rushing to help you out. That’s why I said the success of this film is the victory of the common masses.

This good time should be celebrated

Even before the release of the film, I had assured producer Venu sir that he won’t be losing a single penny due to the fact that he produced the film. My word was that this would be one of those films which we can feel proud of. Then he thought I was saying all that out of love. But now my words have come true. I had also told my team that people would come inquiring about the technical team behind the movie post its release. All those are now turning out to be a reality. This is the best time of the ‘2018’ team. The audience should know everyone who worked behind the scene as well. For that, a celebration should be conducted by including the full team of ‘2018’.

100 cr feat not because the movie is a masterclass

Criticisms are welcome. I’m not a director who could make a film that excels in all spheres. I’m not such a genius writer or filmmaker. There is a lack of completeness in my films. I should be criticized for that. The only thing I can say is that I will try to rectify the shortcomings in my next film. I don’t take the line, “Who are you to criticize my films?” Everyone pays out of their pocket to watch the film.

If you like the film, you can say you liked it. Otherwise no. We should welcome true responses. Each one has the freedom to express their opinion. The few bad reviews about the film haven’t impacted the collection. The same is the reward for the hard work done by my team. I like to view it like that. And the huge box office collection is not because it’s a masterclass film. There is a saying, ‘Put in the hard work and long hours, and you will see wealth come your way.' It’s simply that.

Will rectify mistakes upon realizing them

Another saying goes like this: one should be allowed to refine themselves until death meets them. That’s the minimum thing to do. Men have many emotions, and they have many issues as well. Sometimes things we utter will turn out to be acts of foolishness. That happens. But then I don’t favour labelling the character of a person on the back of such acts alone. No one should be ridiculed in such a manner. All have the right to live here. Upon committing a foolish act, if I don’t accept the same, then what’s the meaning of living as a human?

I’m not a complete man. Neither do I fully believe my character will undergo a sea change. But I will continue to rectify my mistakes. I will try not to harm anyone and will rectify mistakes upon realizing them. I’m not an impulsive person who speaks out all the time without thinking. I’ve not simply stated things. It doesn’t matter trolls are made in my name. The same happens due to a lack of knowledge to act diplomatically.