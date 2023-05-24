'Om Shanti Om' fame Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50

Actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in the movies like 'Om Shanti Om', was tragically found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri near Nashik, Maharashtra. The 50-year-old actor, who was shooting in Igatpuri, is believed to have suffered a heart attack. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident while the post-mortem report is pending. Hotel staff and individuals close to Nitesh Pandey are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Nitesh Pandey's brother-in-law, Siddharth Nagar, shared the heartbreaking news with ETimes, stating, 'We have lost Nitesh Pandey. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We are overcome with a sense of disbelief'. Expressing his shock and disbelief, Siddharth added, 'Nitesh was always full of life. To the best of my knowledge, he didn't have any history of heart ailments'. The sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey has left the family and loved ones in deep sorrow.

Having established himself as a prominent figure in Indian television over the past two decades, the actor's latest appearance was in the show 'Anupamaa'.