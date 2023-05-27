Actor Ashish Vidyarthi reveals why he decided to get married the second time

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi who recently hit headlines after he tied the knot with Bengali entrepreneur Rupali Barua has revealed why he decided to get married at the age of 57. He also clarified that he and his first wife Rajoshi had a mutual divorce.

Previously, there were reports that the couple decided to end their marriage after Rajoshi found out about Ashish's extra-marital relationship. However, Ashish, in the video posted on Instagram, clarified how he met Rupali.

“Each of us come from different social strata, have different beliefs, religion and all. However, we all have one thing in common. We all want to be happy,” he said. He had a beautiful innings with his first wife whom he met 22 years ago. “22 years ago, Peelu and I got married. It was amazing. We had Arth. He's 22 and is working now. However, somehow in the past few years, we realised that after our beautiful innings together, we viewed our future slightly different from one another. We tried our best to sort out our differences. We understood we could do that, but to do so, one person would have to impose on the other. Happiness is what all of us want, right? So we sat down and thought about walking separate ways amicably. And that's what we did..with grace and a degree of ease, we parted our ways,” he said in the video.

He added that he had a firm belief that he wanted to get married. “I wanted to travel with someone and I let out those words in the universe. That's how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting, then met a year back. We discovered interesting things about each other and thought we could be walking together as husband and wife. That's how we decided to get married,” says Ashish, who is a well-established actor and vlogger.

Ashish, who has worked in various films across several industries in India, is half Malayali.