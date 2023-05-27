Standup comedian Zakir Khan recalls fan moment with Mohanlal at Mumbai airport

Standup comedian Zakir Khan who will be performing in Kochi on Saturday evening, has shared a post recalling his recent meeting with Mohanlal at Mumbai airport. The popular comedian known for his calm style of story-telling and humour, says he was humbled meeting the legendary actor. He also shared the conversation he had with the superstar at the Mumbai airport lounge on his Instagram handle.

In the post, Zakir continues to say that he walked up to the actor to talk to him as a fan. Following this, Mohanlal asked him about his travel plans and also enquired whether he has performed in Kochi. “No never, but I am about do a show next week for the first time,” Zakir told Mohanlal. He added that Mohanlal got excited hearing the update and asked him where he would be performing. “I don’t remember the name of the auditorium but it is supposed to be the most latest and high-tech in the country,” Zakir said.

Here are excerpts from the rest of the conversation between Mohanlal and Zakir Khan, that the latter shared.

Mohanlal: I think I know this place.

Zakir: Ohh nice

Mohanlal: Yeah, because I founded that space. Take my number, if need any help call me.

Zakir: (I was like “bhai bhai bhai” in my head) yes sir, thank you so much.

Zakir Khan will be performing at JT Pac in Kochi on Saturday at 7.30pm.