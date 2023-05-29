Actress Navya Nair hospitalised; close friend Nithya Das pays visit

Actress Navya Nair has been hospitalized after she experienced physical discomfort but is recovering well. Her close friend and fellow actress Nithya Das visited her at the hospital to inquire about her health and a pic of the duo at the hospital bed has gone viral on social media.

Navya Nair, who rose to fame with her third release ‘Nandanam’ in 2002, sought treatment following discomfort after consuming certain food, and there is nothing to worry about, the close circles of the actress told Manorama Online.

Her new movie ‘Janaki Jaane’, a fun-filled family entertainer, recently hit the theatres and the Mollywood actress was busy promoting the film. She personally arrived at many of the movie houses to interact directly with the audience.

The actress was on her way to Sulthan Bathery as part of the film promotion when she suddenly fell ill and was forced to cancel the trip. She immediately took to social media and informed her fans of her not coming to the programme at Sultan Bathery, scheduled on May 28.

Navya plans to resume film promotion activities once she regains her health.

‘Janaki Jaane’, written and directed by Aneesh Upasana, is evoking a good response from the theatres. The film, which saw Saiju Kurup and Navya Nair play their roles as husband and wife to perfection, was shot in the rural belts of Irinjalakuda, Kaaralam, and Kodungallur. The movie tells the story of a normal family and its scenes can be related to the real lives of many.