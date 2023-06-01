Shubman Gill's spidey affinity: Cricketer reveals favourite Spiderman before film role

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Gill also shared his memories of 'Spiderman' films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Shubman Gill, the exceptional cricketer who showcased remarkable performance in this year's IPL, is set to lend his voice to the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the highly anticipated animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. In addition to this exciting news, Gill recently disclosed his personal preference for his favourite Spider-Man, choosing among the talented actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

Not just this, he also shared his memories of 'Spiderman' films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films.

The cricketer said: "Tobey Maguire is my favourite Spiderman. I have so many memories of those films but I remember the first time I watched 'Spiderman' starring Tobey Maguire, there was this scene where Spiderman spins a web around Green Goblin, pulls him closer and then kicks him."

RELATED ARTICLES

"That's something I have imitated with my friends so much, not really kicking them but recreating the scene. I even used to climb through the gaps in the door and my mom used to yell at me because she was scared that I would fall," he added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in cinemas on June 1, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout