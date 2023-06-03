Sree Gokulam Movies bags ‘Leo’ distribution rights after fierce bidding

The upcoming Tamil movie ‘Leo’, the mass action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, is already making waves in Kerala before its theatrical release.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has set off fierce bidding among five prominent distributors in the state, which has a massive fan following for the Tamil actor.

Sree Gokulam Movies, owned by noted entrepreneur Gokulam Gopalan, reportedly won the rights for an undisclosed staggering amount. The buzz is that he made a whopping offer of over Rs 15 crore as the Minimum Guarantee for the Kerala rights of the film, which will see Trisha pairing up with Vijay after a gap of 14 years.

An official confirmation from the producer’s side is still being awaited.

Vijay is the non-Malayali actor having the most fans in Mollywood, while Lokesh succeeded in winning the hearts of film buffs by making many hit films, Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ being the latest, in a short span. A significant section of the audience in Kerala is therefore keenly awaiting the theatrical release of the actor’s 67th movie.

The makers have announced October 19 as its release date, to coincide with the Puja holidays. The film, produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Scree studio, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo will be a pan-India movie, with actors from Hindi and Malayalam featuring among the long list of artists. While Sanjay Dutt from Bollywood essays a prominent character, Malayali actors Mathew and Babu Antony too appear in important roles. Action King Arjun too is part of the movie.

Sree Gokulam Movies is one of the prominent distribution companies that released many big-budget movies in other languages in the state, including Maniratnam’s Ponniyan Selvam and Cobra (with Vikram in the lead). It was also instrumental in screening the last six movie ventures of Laika Productions in the theatres of the state.