Binu Adimali leaves hospital after accident, thanks fans for their prayers

Our Correspondent
Published: June 10, 2023 10:34 AM IST Updated: June 10, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Speaking to the media while leaving the hospital, Binu said he was perfectly alright. Photo: Manorama

Ernakulam: Actor and Mimicry artist Binu Adimali, who had sustained major injuries in a road accident that led to the death of actor Kollam Sudhi, has been discharged from the hospital.

Speaking to the media while leaving the hospital, Binu said he was perfectly alright and thanked everyone who had prayed for his speedy recovery. “Everybody supported me well and offered prayers for me. I am perfectly alright. Don’t worry... I could walk up to the car and enter it,” he said.

Earlier, a large number of fans expressed concern about the health of the actor and wished him a speedy recovery and return to the stage at the earliest.

The accident took place in the wee hours of June 5 at Panambikunnu on the National Highway 66 when the car in which a group of artists including Kollam Sudhi, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh Kunjumon travelled, collided head-on with a pick-up van. The artists were returning to Ernakulam after a stage show at Vadakara. Sudhi, who had sustained grievous head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Kodungallur, though to no avail.

Mahesh Kunjumon, who has been undergoing treatment at the Kochi Amrita Hospital, is recuperating after undergoing surgery. Along with Binu Adimali, artist Ullas Aroor too was admitted to the Medical Trust hospital here.

