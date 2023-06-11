The Haunted Column | Exploring the psychological horrors of 'Sinister'

'Sinister', the 2012 supernatural thriller directed by Scott Derrickson, delves into the chilling depths of obsession to propel its horror narrative. The film stars Ethan Hawke as Ellison Oswalt, a well-known true crime writer who relocates his family to a house where a ghastly family tragedy occurred. Motivated by a desire to write about the incident and reclaim his faded glory, Ellison's fixation on uncovering the truth and attaining fame ultimately leads him down a harrowing path from which there is no escape.

The entire atmosphere of the movie is disturbing. Instead of relying on sporadic jump scares to frighten the audience, it steadily amplifies tension and unease. Living in a house where murders occur is inherently unsettling, and Ethan Hawke's character fails to acknowledge the potential harm it poses to his young children. Naturally, no rational person would act in such a manner. However, his insatiable desire for fame compels him to proceed. Within the house, he encounters sinister elements, such as disturbing videos depicting murders, which further contribute to the unsettling nature of the story.

Indeed, the film features a malevolent entity known as Bughuul or 'Mr. Boogie,' as referred to by the children he has murdered in the past. This sinister presence manifests itself throughout the movie. Bughuul is said to possess children and commit family-wide murders. Within the first 45 minutes of the film, it becomes increasingly apparent that something is deeply amiss within the house. Ellison struggles to establish boundaries and halt the disturbing events unfolding. What adds to the audience's unease is not only Mr Boogie's eerie presence alongside the ghostly children but also Ellison's eccentric obsession with the murders.

The film reaches a critical point where the audience questions whether Ellison, is driven by his pursuit of the story or if he is being consumed by the eerie presence surrounding him. The entity in the movie can be interpreted as an obsessive force that drives individuals to madness, reflecting the dangerous consequences of unchecked obsessions in real life.

Ellison's character serves as a prime example of how obsession can blind individuals to the potential dangers and risks involved. Despite understanding the perils of remaining in the house, he chooses to ignore the potential harm that could befall him and his loved ones. This mirrors the behaviour of people in general, where we often conveniently overlook the well-being of those around us when consumed by our own obsessive thoughts and behaviours.

From a very ambitious writer, he comes this ghostly figure himself. Ethan Hawke was able to brilliantly capture Ellison's transformation and emotions in the movie. You can say, he solely holds the film together.

It's remarkable how horror movies often draw inspiration from mental conditions, highlighting the terrifying aspects of mental health issues themselves. In 'Sinister', this realisation is brilliantly portrayed, where the horror goes beyond mere ghosts, monsters, and shadows. Every element in the film carries a deeper meaning.

On the surface, ‘Sinister’ may appear to be just another horror movie with a demonic presence. However, upon closer examination, it reveals layers of complexity. The film delves into the psychological realm, exploring the impact of obsession, deteriorating mental states, and the consequences of unchecked desires.