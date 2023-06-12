Actress Naomi Watts and Actor Billy Crudup tie the knot in a joyous celebration

Los Angeles: In an exciting development, actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup have officially exchanged vows. The 54-year-old star of 'King Kong' confirmed their marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup, known for his role in 'The Morning Show', through an Instagram post, as reported by People magazine.

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

"Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo.

Watts' social media post came after pictures of the star in the Oscar de la Renta dress, holding flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior. In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger and rocked the same navy suit he's wearing in his now-wife's latest Instagram snap.

