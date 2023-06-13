Shammi Thilakan excited about playing prominent role in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'

Shammi Thilakan, who is the latest to join the ‘King of Kotha’ bandwagon, will reportedly play Kotha Ravi, the father of Dulquer's character in the movie. The actor, during an interview with an online portal, also revealed his excitement about working in a film directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran director Joshiy.

'King of Kotha' will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi this Onam.

Sony Music has acquired the music rights of the film, Dulquer’s big Malayalam release after ‘Kurup’, at a record price.

Jake Bijoy and Shaan Rahman have composed the music and background score for the film.

The first look poster of ‘King of Kotha’ has Dulquer spotting a new hairstyle, looking fiercely stylish. The shoot which lasted for 95 days was recently wrapped up at Karaikudi. The film, which focuses on two eras, promises to be a mass entertainer. Produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios (their first Malayalam film), ‘King of Kotha’ boasts a great lineup of actors.

The film's script is written by Abhilash N Chandran while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer of the film. Editing is by Shyam Sasidharan, makeup by Ronex Xavier, Costume Design by Praveen Verma, stills by Shuhaib SBK and Deepak Parameswaran is the production controller. The film is said to have high-octane stunts designed by Rajasekhar. For fans of Dulquer Salmaan, ‘King of Kotha’ will be a much-awaited one. And DQ will be keen to repeat his successful run at the box office, especially after ‘Sita Ramam’ was a hit last year.