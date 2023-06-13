Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating co-star Vijay Varma

Over the past few months, there has been a whirlwind of speculation surrounding the romantic involvement between actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. Their frequent public appearances together only fueled the rumours. However, the wait is finally over as Tamannaah, who will be starring alongside Varma in the highly anticipated second edition of the internationally acclaimed Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories, has confirmed their relationship. She expressed that Varma is not just her co-star, but also her source of happiness.

In a recent interview, while discussing Vijay Varma, Tamannaah candidly shared her perspective, emphasizing that mere professional association is not the sole catalyst for attraction. Having worked alongside numerous co-stars in her career, Tamannaah believes that genuine feelings for someone are deeply personal and independent of their chosen profession. She emphasized that falling for someone is driven by a much deeper connection, far removed from their occupation.