Suraj Venjaramoodu lip-syncs to child artist Malutty's viral mama hen video. Netizens react

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2023 03:14 PM IST
'Ente Amma Superaa' child artist Malutty recently took the internet by storm with her narration of the mama hen and kissy chicks story. Many people, including celebrities have lip-synced to her viral video.

Now, actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is known for playing several humorous characters onscreen, has posted a video of himself, lip-syncing to the viral story. The video has garnered a lot of hilarious comments on social media. “Surajetta, why don't you try out this video in Dasamoolam Damu's voice? We would love to see you in your old avatar,” wrote one person on Instagram.

Others were just happy to see the actor try out the video. Dasamoolam Damu, the character played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in Mammootty-starrer 'Chattambinadu', is very popular in Malayalam pop culture. Suraj Venjaramoodu, known earlier for his loud slapstick comedy, now mostly does serious roles. He was last seen in 'Higuita', 'Ennalum Ente Aliya' and 'Madanolsavam', among others.

