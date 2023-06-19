Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya says she's on Bigg Boss OTT to get her identity back

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife Aaliya Siddiqui says she entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 to get her identity back. The film producer who has bankrolled two films, including 'Holy Cow' and 'Laxman Rekha', says she has for long been identified as a star wife, an image that she wants to shed.

“I have always been this person who is happy and cheerful. But life had its own script. I have been an actor, an entrepreneur and producer… But I have always been identified as a star wife. When there is no respect in a relationship, then that relationship automatically becomes weak. But sadly it has also become your identity,” she said.

Aaliya says Big Boss is her way of getting her life back. “Only I know what I have gone through in the past 19 years. But I would never turn the clock back even if I could as my two lovely children are God’s blessings. At the same time, when you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard. Today, I need my wajood, my identity back,” she said.

She added that she also wanted to erase the shadow of a troubled marriage from her life. “That is why I am here in Bigg Boss. As myself with no prefixes and suffixes. This is simply Me,” concludes Aaliya.

Aaliya is currently separated from Nawazuddin and divorce proceedings are underway.