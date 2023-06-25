The Haunted Column | 'Hereditary' paints a bleak portrait of human despair

Ari Aster's 'Hereditary' is a haunting film that lingers in the viewer's mind long after the credits roll. It defies the conventions of typical horror movies by opting for a disturbing and unsettling approach. Anchored by themes of trauma and grief, the movie delves into the depths of human emotions to create an unsettling horror experience.

Unlike fast-paced horror films, 'Hereditary' takes its time, gradually building an atmosphere of unease. Initially, the story appears ordinary, but as the narrative unfolds, a sense of creeping dread infiltrates every scene. The film skillfully manipulates the audience's emotions, steadily intensifying the unsettling nature of the events.

In 'Hereditary', the expression of grief takes a harrowing and extreme form, showcasing the devastating impact of trauma. The film explores the deep sorrow experienced by a daughter who loses her mother, with whom she had a strained relationship. Additionally, it delves into the anguish of a mother grieving the loss of her daughter. Toni Collette delivers an extraordinary performance, seamlessly portraying the complexities of both a grieving daughter and a grieving mother.

Through Collette's remarkable expressions, the film vividly portrays the traumatizing effects of grief. It becomes evident how deeply and profoundly trauma can affect individuals, altering their very core. The movie highlights the transformative power of grief, revealing the extraordinary lengths to which it can push someone.

When someone undergoes a traumatic experience and grapples with grief, their perception of the world can become bleak and devoid of vibrancy. Trauma has a way of depleting one's spirit, stripping away all the positive aspects of life. Darkness engulfs their vision, and this is precisely the atmosphere that Ari Aster masterfully captures in every moment of his film.

A pivotal scene in the movie involves Toni Collete's character, who reaches a breaking point and unleashes her emotions upon her son Peter (portrayed by Alex Wolff). Through her dialogue, Collete skillfully conveys pain, disdain, and resentment—emotions deeply rooted in trauma. She herself experiences immense anguish, aware that her son is also suffering, yet feeling utterly powerless to alleviate his pain. The scene unfolds in a dimly lit setting, with the camera solely focused on each character's face, resulting in a truly remarkable and impactful moment.

Every scene in the movie is bathed in a sombre, subdued light, serving as a reminder of the haunting nature of trauma. Even in moments of apparent sunshine, a lingering sense of darkness permeates the visuals, for we are viewing the world through the eyes of characters burdened by emotional distress. The movie has effectively employed many elements apart from these factors to keep the audience disturbed.

Indeed, the film incorporates a wide array of horror elements to captivate the audience. It encompasses blood, decapitations, screaming, ghosts, seances, and various other chilling aspects. Even the eerie clicking noise emitted by Charlie (Milly Shapiro) evokes a sense of terror. Aster skillfully harnesses the talents of his actors to craft an unnerving experience. The clicking noise can be interpreted as Charlie's means of expressing herself, a coping mechanism employed by humans when they struggle to confront their anguish.

At its core, Hereditary delves into the depths of suffering, shedding light on the harrowing extremes that humans can endure. It serves as a powerful reminder of the potential severity of human experiences.