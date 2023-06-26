Despite facing significant backlash and accusations of distorting the historical epic Ramayana, Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, managed to garner a respectable opening weekend box office collection of Rs 113 crores. However, in the aftermath of widespread uproar from socio-political factions across the country and relentless scrutiny on social media, theatres experienced a decline in footfall throughout the week.

To ensure a fair opportunity for the film and to encourage more audiences to witness it, ticket prices have been significantly reduced. Initially slashed to Rs 150, the prices have been further reduced to Rs 112. This move aims to attract a larger audience and provide them with a chance to watch Adipurush.

Meanwhile, many organisations have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a ban on 'Adipurush'. The film is a 'complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan', stated the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

'Prabhu Shri Ram is a god for everyone in India no matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe', it added.