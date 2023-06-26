Controversy erupts as Netflix reintroduces 'Titanic' following submarine disaster

Netflix is facing widespread criticism on social media after making the controversial decision to bring back the movie 'Titanic' to its streaming platform, just days following a tragic incident involving the sinking of the Titan tourist submersible, which resulted in the loss of all five individuals on board.

The timing of Netflix's move has raised questions about the company's sensitivity towards the recent tragedy. The ill-fated submarine met its fate in the North Atlantic Ocean, close to the wreckage of the iconic Titanic, on June 18.

While the enduring popularity of 'Titanic' and its ability to intrigue audiences might explain Netflix's decision, the swift reintroduction of the film in such close proximity to the Titan submarine disaster has sparked accusations of insensitivity. The movie's storyline, centred around a sinking ship, has the potential to evoke distress among viewers when watched so soon after a real-life catastrophe. This has fueled the growing backlash on social media platforms.