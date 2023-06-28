Sheela deserves a Padma Shri, says Jayabharathi seeking state government intervention

Veteran actor Jayabharathi, who was the star attraction at this year’s AMMA Annual General Body meeting, has sought the state government's intervention in ensuring a Padma Shri for her colleague and veteran actor Sheela.

According to her, Sheela is a legendary actor who deserves the prestigious national award.

“Sheela is 10 years my senior in cinema. Though Sharadha chechi who is her contemporary is a Padma Shri recipient, it is sad to note that the award continues to remain elusive for Sheela. I only learned recently about the state government’s involvement in this issue, which is why I called Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan. I had not even entered films, when 'Chemmeen' was released. I grew up watching such films. You should respect her seniority. The government should intervene. One must remember that it was Sheela who made Malayalam cinema famous outside Kerala,” she said.

She recalled how President Dr S Radhakrishnan, who watched 'Chemmeen', said the movie smelt of fish. “That was a testimony to how realistic the film was. Sheela is such a huge star who deserves the Padma Shri. It should not be delayed longer,” she added.

Jayabharathi also spoke about how Malayalis played huge role in her growth as an actor. “I rarely visit Kerala now that I am settled in Chennai. Coming to an AMMA meeting is like returning home,” she said.

Jayabharathi last appeared in Mohanlal’s ‘Onnaman’. “I haven't done any films post-2002. I practice dance daily between 10:30 am and 2 pm. I continue to be associated with art. Sometimes I stay with my son who is settled in the US,” said Jayabharathi.