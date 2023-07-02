The Haunted Column | When faith turns terrifying: Tin&Tina's haunting tale of manipulation

Tin&Tina, directed by Rubin Stein, is a Spanish horror film that explores the themes of staunch religious beliefs and adoption in a unique way. While the movie received a mixed response when it was released on Netflix, it stands out for its ability to incorporate religious beliefs into a horror movie setting, shedding light on the dark side of these beliefs and how they can exploit people in the midst of trauma.

The story follows Lola (Milena Smit) and Adolfo (Jaime Lorente), a grieving couple who have recently experienced a painful abortion. Determined to fill the void in their lives, Lola and Adolfo decide to adopt twins Tin (Carlos González) and Tina (Anastasia Russo), who possess an eerie and disturbing appearance.

What makes Tin&Tina unique is its exploration of a non-conventional form of Christianity held by the twins. Their faith pushes them to engage in abnormal and disturbing actions, highlighting the dark consequences that can arise when religious beliefs are taken to extremes. The film sheds light on how these beliefs can manipulate and exploit individuals who are already going through immense emotional turmoil.

In most cases, parents interested in adoption tend to prefer infants. However, there are individuals who are open to adopting older children. Lola and Adolfo initially hesitate to adopt the twins due to their age (at least 10 years old) and their peculiar behaviour. However, they eventually decide to proceed with the adoption. Little do they know that bringing the children home will unleash chaos upon their lives.

The twins, having been raised in a convent environment, hold steadfast to their devout beliefs. Even though Lola and Adolfo are not particularly religious, the twins insist on maintaining their faith. As the story unfolds, eerie events begin to unfold, serving as the turning point in the narrative.

It is disconcerting how easily young minds can be manipulated by the influence of others. The twins, despite not being prepared to alter their perspectives, firmly believe that any deviation from the rules will lead to divine punishment.

They partake in deeply unsettling acts to demonstrate their loyalty to God. Lola, upon realizing the twins' disturbing behaviour, becomes restless and struggles to make them comprehend. She even contemplates sending them back to the convent. As previously mentioned, the adoption of the twins takes a dark turn for Lola, illustrating the intricate and personal nature of adoption. The movie handles this matter in a chilling manner, setting a sombre and eerie atmosphere. Whenever the twins are present, a sense of imminent wrongdoing permeates the air. The director deliberately conveys to the audience that while the twins' beliefs may be inherently flawed, they have been indoctrinated into them, and perhaps there is room to give them the benefit of the doubt, considering their young age and the complexities they face in adjusting to a new family.