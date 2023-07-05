Akhil Marar visits his ‘guru’ Joju George, celebrates Bigg Boss win with actor

Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar, who landed at Nedumbassery airport on Tuesday morning, shared his big win with Joju George at his residence. Akhil said he was there to discuss his new project with Joju who would be flying to the UK on Wednesday. Joju had headlined Akhil’s debut film, ‘Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.’

While speaking to the media outside, Akhil said he considers Joju George as his guru and is obligated to him since he is the one who taught him to view cinema differently. “He was the one who made me see cinema from a totally different perspective. His idea of cinema is beyond your imagination. He has amazing knowledge about cinema and always told me to learn and analyse cinema better before doing one. He has always loved the person in me. Joju Chettan always used to tell me that I was his reflection. He said I reminded him of his past.”

Joju says it is Akhil’s character that established their bond. “When Akhil says something, he means it. That’s what connected me with him. I remember getting scared when he used to attack people at Big Boss. He really means what he says,” says Joju with a laugh.

According to him, Akhil is a good guy and that it was his behaviour towards others that impressed him about the director. “Fundamentally Akhil Marar is a good human being. That’s the reason why we became good friends. He is a highly misunderstood guy. This is the first time I am watching Big Boss and he is the reason why I decided to watch it. I liked his game and win. His behaviour towards his family and fellow humans shows that he is a great guy. This win is a result of that. As a viewer, I feel Akhil and Shiju were really entertaining. His dialogues are celebrated by the youth now. That’s a great talent,” he says, adding that Akhil, Junais and Sagar will be part of his upcoming project.